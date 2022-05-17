Hyderabad: Six held at a gaming house, cash recovered

Hyderabad: Sleuths of Commissioner’s Task Force, Central Zone Team, here along with Chikkadpally police on Monday raided a gaming house under the limits of Chikkadapally police station and arrested six persons and seized net cash of Rs 65,550. Some 52 playing cards and six cell phones were also seized from their possession.

The accused were identified as A. Shiva Reddy, Hostel owner, residing at Ashoknagar, Chikkadpally (main organizer), V. Nagaraju, cashier at Minerva Hotel, Himayat Nagar, K. Raj Gopal Reddy, Govt Teacher, residing at Bapu Nagar, Chikkadpally, Surya Gopi Govt employee, L. Jaypal Reddy, farmer, residing at Baghlingampally, and J. Sai Kiran, cook, of SRT 120, Jawahar Nagar, Chikkadpally.

The police said that Shiva Reddy was organizing three cards game and gaining money illegally. As usual, all the punters gathered in the evening of Monday and were playing 3-cards game. Meanwhile, on a tip-off, the sleuths raided the premises along with Chikkadpally police and apprehended the accused and seized cash, playing cards and cell phones.