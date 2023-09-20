Hyderabad: Six held for murder of rowdy sheeter at Kanchanbagh

HYDERABAD: The Kanchanbagh police arrested six persons who are allegedly involved in the murder of a rowdy sheeter Naseer that occurred on Tuesday night last week.

The accused persons are Baba Shinde, 52, his son Aakash Shinde, 20, Syed Shah Abdul Jabbar, 19, Prem Mane, 19, Kaif Mohiuddin, 19 and Shaik Hasham Ali, 22.

“Naseer, the deceased had kidnapped Vishal Shinde, the elder brother of Aakash Shinde from Chatrinaka in 2020 and killed him at Zaheerabad due to a dispute of Rs 5,000. The Chatrinaka police arrested him and sent him to jail in that case,” said Ch Rupesh, DCP (south east) Hyderabad.

After coming out on bail, Naseer and his associates Ilyas, Arafath and others started threatening Aakash by sending messages on Instagram and posting reels with veiled threats.

“Aakash told about it to his father Baba Shinde, who along with remaining accused planned and killed Naseer on September 13 night near the deceased’s house and escaped,” the DCP said.

On Monday afternoon on a tip off the accused persons were apprehended near Falaknuma Railway Track, brought them to Police Station, and seized the bikes, knives and cell phones from their possession. The arrested accused persons were produced before the court for judicial remand.