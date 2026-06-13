Hyderabad: Skeleton remains found in drain at Mailardevpally

Hyderabad: Skeleton remains of an unidentified person were discovered in a drain near the underpass on the road leading to Katedan in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad, prompting a police investigation.

The remains were found by sanitation workers while cleaning the drain on Friday, June 12. After noticing the skeletal remains, the workers alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. The remains were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for forensic examination and analysis.

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Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailardevpally Detective Inspector (DI) Maqsood Ali said the skeletal remains were found during the drain-cleaning operation and that the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Further details are awaited pending forensic examination and investigation.