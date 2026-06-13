Hyderabad: Skeleton remains found in drain at Mailardevpally

The skeletal remains were discovered by sanitation workers while cleaning a drain near the underpass on the road leading to Katedan.

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:
Telangana Gurukul student dies under suspicious circumstances in Siddipet district.

Hyderabad: Skeleton remains of an unidentified person were discovered in a drain near the underpass on the road leading to Katedan in the Mailardevpally area of Hyderabad, prompting a police investigation.

The remains were found by sanitation workers while cleaning the drain on Friday, June 12. After noticing the skeletal remains, the workers alerted the police.

A police team rushed to the spot and conducted a preliminary inspection. The remains were subsequently shifted to the mortuary at Osmania General Hospital (OGH) for forensic examination and analysis.

Subhan Bakery

Speaking to Siasat.com, Mailardevpally Detective Inspector (DI) Maqsood Ali said the skeletal remains were found during the drain-cleaning operation and that the identity of the deceased is yet to be established.

Case registered

Police have registered a case and launched an investigation to ascertain the identity of the individual and the circumstances surrounding the death.

Further details are awaited pending forensic examination and investigation.

MS Junior College Admissions Admissions 2026-27
Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button