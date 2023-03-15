Hyderabad: ‘Skill Lab’ launched at Osmania Medical College

Hyderabad: The iconic Osmania Medical College, launched the first of its kind ‘Skill Lab’ in Telangana at its campus in Koti on Wednesday.

Skill Lab is a prototype demo and learning facility for healthcare professionals to fine-tune their clinical skills, prior to real-life application.

The Skill Lab is funded by the Department of Human Research, Ministry of Health and Family Welfare, Government of India under National Emergency Life Support. It will cater to nearly 500 undergraduates and postgraduates and several hundred para-medical technicians every year. The Lab is a valuable platform for medical professionals to practice procedural skills like Trauma management, Basic life support, Paediatric emergency, Obstetrics emergency and acute cardiac management, a press release informed.

Telangana’s Director of Medical Education Dr K Ramesh Reddy inaugurated the Skill Lab. Dr P Shashikala Reddy, Principal, of Osmania Medical College, presided over the event. Dr Anuradha Medoju, Regional Director (MofH & FW) and Dr Pandu Naik, Nodal Officer, Skill lab also were present.

Speaking on this occasion, the Principal, of Osmania Medical College Dr P Shashikala Reddy said that the students will now be able to proficiently manage surgical, cardiac and obstetric emergencies with greater efficiency and skill. “Those undergoing training will be awarded nationally recognised training certificates from this facility, which is mandatory for every Indian Medical Graduate. With this facility, Osmania students will be one of the best in dealing with emergencies,” she added.

A five-day Training of Trainers is being hosted for the first time in Telangana from 13th to 17th March 2023 for Medical, Surgical, Paediatric, Anaesthetic and Obstetrics speciality doctors from Govt Medical College, Nizamabad; Gandhi Medical College, Guntur Medical College and Kakatiya Medical College.