Hyderabad: Slow-moving traffic around Masab Tank as Gaddar’s funeral procession begins

Hyderabad: As the funeral procession of the late Gummadi Vittal Rao, popularly known as Gaddar began on Monday afternoon, the movement of vehicular traffic in areas around Nampally and Masab Tank was affected.
“Due to heavy flow of traffic, Movement of Vehicle is slow from Masab Tank, Mahaveer Hospital, PTI, Ayodhya Jn. towards Nirankari,” tweeted the police.
Asif Nagar and Saifabad Traffic Police have been deployed on the ground to ease traffic and avoid congestion.
Gaddar, a poet, revolutionary balladeer, activist, and former Naxalite, passed away on Sunday while undergoing treatment at the Apollo Hospitals.
Gaddar was a member of the Naxalite movement until 2010 when he joined the Telangana statehood movement.
He went underground in the 1980s and joined the Communist Party of India (Marxist-Leninist), and founded the Jana Natya Mandali, the Communist Party’s cultural wing.
He was shot by unknown perpetrators in 1997, and though he survived, a bullet remained lodged in his spinal cord.
As news emerged of his demise, condolences poured in from several political leaders across the spectrum.
His body was kept at LB Stadium since Sunday evening to enable people to pay their last respects.
The last rites of the balladeer will be conducted at his family-run Mahaboodhi Vidyalaya, Bhudevinagar at Alwal with state honours.