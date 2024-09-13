Hyderabad: Smart parking facility in 14 projects approved by GHMC

Hyderabad: The fifth Standing Committee of the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC), chaired by Mayor Gadwal Vijayalakshmi, convened on Thursday, September 12, to discuss development initiatives and approved 14 proposals.

During the meeting, the Mayor emphasized the need for collaboration among committee members to facilitate the city’s growth.

Road widening

Key approvals included a project for widening a 100-foot road from Bandlaguda Junction to Errakunta Junction under the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP), which involves acquiring 44 properties at an estimated cost of Rs 20 crore.

Additionally, the committee sanctioned a 60-meter road widening from the Lothkunta railway bridge to the Alwal Railway Over Bridge, aligning with the feasibility studies conducted under the Road Development Plan (RDP), which requires the acquisition of 107 properties.

Secunderabad-Sithaphalmandi bridge

The committee approved the construction of a bridge connecting Secunderabad and Sitaphalmandi railway stations using the box-pushing method, with a budget of Rs 19,74,13,837.

Additionally, it sanctioned the building of a multi-purpose function hall in NBT Nagar, Banjara Hills, at a cost of Rs 3.85 crore.

The construction of a pet animal crematorium on a 500-yard plot in Gopanpally, Serilingampally zone, was also authorized, funded by the Raga Foundation, which will maintain the facility for three years.

The committee further approved the construction of a stormwater RCC box drains at Kudi Kunta Surplus Nala in Majid Banda, Serilingampally zone, with a budget of Rs 3.96 crore.

It also agreed to build injection borewell recharge and rainwater harvesting structures in several parks within Circle 20 of the Serilingampally zone, to be executed by the Water Aid Organisation at five designated locations under their corporate social responsibility initiatives.

Multi level smart parking at KBR

The committee has approved the establishment of a multi-level smart parking facility for cars and bikes at KBR Park Entry-1, awarded to the Navanirman Association, which submitted the highest bid for a 10-year term.

According to GO 827 MA&UD (UBS), the pay scale for 90 community coordinators and community organizers employed by GHMC has been raised to Rs 24,280–Rs 72,850, effective January 1, 2023.

Additionally, the GHMC signed a memorandum of understanding (MOU) with the Malligavad Foundation for the rejuvenation of Kaidamma Kunta in Hafeezpet, which will be conducted under corporate social responsibility (CSR) for six months.

Urban forest in Serilingampally

An MOU was also signed with the Thuvakkam Welfare Association to develop an urban forest covering 43,600 square feet at KSR Layout, Serilingampally, over a three-year period.

The committee approved the income and expenditure plan for the GHMC covering the period from June 2024 to July 2024.

It also authorized the procurement of 15,500 new LED streetlights of varying wattages at a total cost of Rs 2,98,72,000 and requested short tenders for this purchase.GHMC Commissioner Amrapali Kata, along with committee members and officials, participated in the meeting.