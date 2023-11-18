Hyderabad: Snake enters house near Mir Alam Tank, causes panic

Hyderabad: Commotion prevailed at Hassannagar near Mir Alam Tank Bahadurpura on Saturday, November 18, morning, after a snake was found in a house.

The snake measuring around four feet was found in a house located near Alhamdulillah Bakery near Madina Masjid Hassannagar. Locals panicked upon spotting the snake and informed a snake catcher, Shakeel. He reached the spot and caught the snake after making efforts for an hour.

The snake was identified as Ptyas mucosa, commonly known as the Oriental rat snake, Dhaman or Indian rat snake, a common non-venomous species of colubrid snake found in parts of South and Southeast Asia.

The people heaved a sigh of relief after the snake was caught and taken away. Residents complain of spotting snakes near the Mir Alam Tank frequently. A cobra was found and rescued some months ago from the Mir Alam Tank surroundings by local people.