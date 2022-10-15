Hyderabad: Russell’s viper snake rescued from Bahadurpura police station

Hyderabad: A Russell’s Viper snake was found at Bahadurpura police station in Hyderabad on Saturday morning. The reptile was rescued by volunteers of the Friends of Snake society.

Policemen at Bahadurpura police station noticed the snake moving in the thickly vegetative precise around the police station and informed the Friends of Snake Society.

A man Ibrahim was sent to the police station and after reaching the place, he caught the snake. The reptile will be released in the deep forest.

Ibrahim told the snake might have come out due to rains from the Musi River nearby or the Zoo Park located half a kilometer away.

Sighting of snakes is common in the Bahadurpura locality. A little near the police station a crocodile was spotted in the Musi River a couple of years ago.

The Russell’s viper is one of the most dangerous snakes in all of Asia, accounting for thousands of deaths each year. Once bitten, people experience a wide variety of symptoms including pain, swelling, vomiting, dizziness, blood incoagubility, and kidney failure.