Hyderabad: Snakes, crocodiles spotted in residential areas as Musi River brims

Hyderabad: Residents of the localities of Asadbabanagar, Kishanbagh, Mahmoodnagar in Bahadurpura constituency, and Shankar Nagar, Moosanagar, and Rasoolpura in Chaderghat are spending tense moments after snakes, mongoose, scorpions and other reptiles started frequenting the localities.

The Musi River is brimming with water after the gates of Osmansagar and Himayatsagar were opened following heavy rains in the catchment areas of the two reservoirs.

The habitats of the reptiles were submerged in water, forcing the reptiles to run onto the shores of the river. Eventually, unable to find safe shelter, the reptiles were spotted moving close to residential houses in the colonies.

“We spotted a mongoose for the first time in the locality. Residents panicked on spotting it and informed the local police about it,” said Shakeel, a resident of Asadbabanagar.

The Musi River is home to a number of species of snakes and the reptiles are occasionally spotted in the river. “We regularly spot crocodiles in the Musi. They have attacked cattle grazing riverside. Fortunately, they have not attacked any children who play around in the riverside,” said Nizam, a local resident of Nandi Musalai Guda.