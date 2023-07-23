Hyderabad: Snakes making way into residential areas due to heavy rains

Hyderabad: Several houses, companies, and factories on the city outskirts are reporting presence of snakes after the flooding caused by the heavy rains recently.

Since the incessant rains started five days ago, the Friends of Snakes Society (FoSS) has rescued several snakes, including the venomous ones such as cobras, rattlesnakes, and checkered keel back.

Avinash Visvanathan, general secretary of FoSS, said the snakes rescued by the volunteers over the past few days were found inside housing compounds. “Due to water entering the burrows and overflowing ponds and lakes, the snakes come out. People spotting them get panicked. Usually, the snakes hide under some material in the compound of the houses and rarely enter into the homes unless there is a gap under the door,” Avinash said.

On an average, the FoSS has been receiving around 250 calls a daily basis over the past week. “Upon receiving a call, we ask local volunteers to rush to the spot. The calls are made from outskirts mainly Beeramguda, Nizampet, Kukatpally, Shaikpet, Damaiguda, Lingampally, Patancheru, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram, LB Nagar, Nagole, Attapur, Raidurgam and Rampally areas,” he added.

The society has about 150 well-trained volunteers who rescues the snake and relocates them to forest areas. Interestingly, fifty percent of snakes rescued in the city are venomous cobras who have genetically evolved to stay alongside the humans. They are mostly found in Gachibowli, Patancheruvu, Attapur, Rajendra Nagar, Uppal, Nagaram, Jawaharnagar, Hayathnagar, Vanasthalipuram and Gandimaisam.

“Cobras have adapted to survive in human habitats, particularly in metro cities. Availability of rodents to feed upon and a flexible body is advantageous for them,” Avinash said.