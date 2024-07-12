Hyderabad snubs Akshay Kumar’s ‘Sarfira’: Just 100 tickets sold

Mumbai: Bollywood star Akshay Kumar, once a box office king, has faced several setbacks with his recent films like ‘Raksha Bandhan,’ ‘Selfiee,’ ‘Mission Raniganj,’ and ‘Bade Miyan Chote Miyan.’ Despite maintaining a positive outlook, his latest release, ‘Sarfira,’ which hit the screens today, July 12, 2024, is off to a slow start.

In Hyderabad, only about 100 tickets for ‘Sarfira’ have been sold so far, which has surprised both fans and industry insiders. Many theaters on the Book My Show platform show empty seats, raising concerns about the film’s performance.

The downfall of the highest order for Akshay Kumar!!! Just around 100 tickets sold so far for #Sarfira from the entire Hyderabad city. pic.twitter.com/Ok46pekZnK — Aakashavaani (@TheAakashavaani) July 11, 2024

However, industry expert Taran Adarsh believes that ‘Sarfira’ could still succeed through word-of-mouth. In conversation with Bollywood Hungama, he mentioned, “The buzz is low and there’s not much hype about it. But I guess this is a word-of-mouth film. The original, Soorarai Pottru (2020), was a beautiful film and the National Award it got was a much deserved one. I am sure Sarfira will also be a faithful remake. The casting of Akshay Kumar and Paresh Rawal is an interesting one. They are coming together after a long time.”

Directed by Sudha Kongara Prasad, Sarfira also stars Radhika Madan, Paresh Rawal, and Seema Biswas. The story revolves around a common man’s ambition to start his own airline.

Despite recent challenges, Akshay Kumar has several upcoming releases, including a cameo in Singham Again, and movies like ‘Khel Khel Main,’ ‘Sky Force,’ ‘Jolly LLB 3,’ and ‘Welcome To The Jungle.’ Fans are hopeful for his comeback.