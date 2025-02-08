Hyderabad social activist alleges 37 students being inhumanly treated at nursing school

Hyderabad: Social activist Dr Lubna Sarwath has written to chief secretary A Santhi Kumari, seeking her urgent intervention in protecting the rights of the girl students studying first and second year in General Nursing and Midwifery (GNM) at Nightingale School of Nursing in at Masab Tank.

She alleged that the “Unregistered, fraud nightingale school of nursing” has been humiliating 37 girl students belonging to SC/ST/BC communities, leaving their career in doldrums, even as they have been running from pillar-to-post, as their college has withheld all their original memos starting from SSC.

“One Ms Durga is demanding huge amounts in addition to not running classes, labs, inhuman hostel conditions, inhuman talk and conduct,” Dr Lubna complained, also pointing out that she had brought the issue to the notice of the medical and health department in March 2024.

She also reminded that a student had committed suicide in July 2024.

She said that the girls have approached the police, minister and the women and child welfare department, but found no help.