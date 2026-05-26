Hyderabad software engineer arrested for assaulting traffic cop

Hyderabad: A 26-year-old software engineer from Hyderabad was arrested and remanded to judicial custody after he allegedly assaulted a traffic police officer and abused personnel during a routine vehicle checking exercise in the city.

The incident took place on May 24, at around 5:45 pm at GPO X Road, where Sub-Inspector Anil Kumar of Abid Road Police Station, along with Head Guard Y Kumar bearing number 6793 and other staff of Abid Traffic Police Station, were conducting a vehicle check.

A Honda CB 350 motorcycle was intercepted as it was carrying two riders and a pet animal, with neither rider wearing a helmet. When officials asked the rider to produce his driving licence and other documents for the purpose of issuing an e-challan, he allegedly turned aggressive.

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The rider, identified as Pasupula Yeshwanth, son of P Sunkanna, reportedly attacked HG Y Kumar, verbally abused the police personnel using obscene language, caused injuries, and created a public nuisance.

A case was registered at Abid Road Police Station. Yeshwanth was subsequently arrested and produced before the Additional Chief Judicial Magistrate Court in Nampally, which remanded him to judicial custody for 14 days.