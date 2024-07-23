Hyderabad: Software engineer dies by suicide in Sangareddy

Hyderabad: A software engineer died by suicide at his house in Vidyuth Nagar in Tellapur municipality of Sangareddy district on Monday night.

The man, identified as Kiran (25), is a native of Sangareddy town, and was a resident at Vidyuth Nagar. He was found hanging to the ceiling fan in the house on Tuesday morning by his friends.

According to the Sangareddy district police, Kiran had not answered phone calls from his friends and relatives on Tuesday morning, after which his friends reached his home and broke open the doors and found him from the ceiling.

Kiran was working with an MNC company for quite some time. In a suicide note purportedly written by him and found at the room he stated that he was in depression and had resorted to the extreme step due to family issues. Kollur police have registered a case. The body was shifted to the Patancheru area hospital for postmortem