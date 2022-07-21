Hyderabad: Solar panels to be installed at ORR, costing Rs 88 Cr

Hyderabad: Solar panel along the 21-kilometer cycling track will be installed by the wing of Hyderabad metropolitan development Authority (HMDA), Hyderabad Growth Corridor Limited (HGCL) on the ORR at a cost of rupees 88.12 cr.

The ORR length from Nanakramguda to Telangana State Police Academy (TSPA) and Narsingi to Kollur will have cycling tracks installed. The HGCL has already requested bidders and the chosen agency will finish the project in seven months.

Throughout September 2020, the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) agreed to build cycling paths in the city in partnership with the Hyderabad Unified Metropolitan Transport Authority (HUMTA) and the Hyderabad municipal police.

Cycle paths from Begumpet Metro station to Khairatabad Junction were also envisaged as a demonstration project.

Nodal agencies were intended to build 450 km of cycling paths in Cyberabad/Hitec City, Kukatpally, Dilsukhnagar, Charminar, Mehdipatnam, Financial District, and Hyderabad Knowledge Centre in phases.

When asked about the cycling tracks in the core city, the authorities stated that the COVID-19 pandemic along with flash floods in 2020 and 2021 delayed the project. Officials said they were yet to prepare the detailed project report (DPR) even to take up the pilot project and it was put on hold.