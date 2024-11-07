Hyderabad: Son-in-law sexually assaults woman, booked

The woman was offered a juice laced with sedatives by her son-in-law.

Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th November 2024 8:26 pm IST
Woman stripped, assaulted by 11 men in Agra
Representative Image

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by her son-in-law at Venkatapur under Balapur police station limits.

According to police, on November 5, the woman, who was at the house was offered a juice laced with sedatives by her son-in-law. After consuming it, she fell unconscious post, her son-in-law proceeded to sexually assault her.

Also Read
Hyderabad: Man kills wife, attempts suicide in Pragathi Nagar

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman informed the relatives. The victim approached the Balapur police and a case was booked against Shaker. Special teams have been formed to nab him who remains absconded, said Balapur station house officer (SHO) M Sudhakar.

Tags
Photo of Mir Alamgir Mir Alamgir|   Posted by Veena Nair  |   Published: 7th November 2024 8:26 pm IST

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Crime in Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button