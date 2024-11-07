Hyderabad: Son-in-law sexually assaults woman, booked

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a 40-year-old woman was sexually assaulted by her son-in-law at Venkatapur under Balapur police station limits.

According to police, on November 5, the woman, who was at the house was offered a juice laced with sedatives by her son-in-law. After consuming it, she fell unconscious post, her son-in-law proceeded to sexually assault her.

Upon regaining consciousness, the woman informed the relatives. The victim approached the Balapur police and a case was booked against Shaker. Special teams have been formed to nab him who remains absconded, said Balapur station house officer (SHO) M Sudhakar.