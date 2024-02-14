Sonia to unveil Rajiv Gandhi’s statue near secretariat in Hyderabad: CM Revanth

Hyderabad: Telangana chief minister, A Revanth Reddy on Wednesday, February 14, announced that Sonia Gandhi will soon unveil the statue of former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi in front of the Dr. BR Ambedkar Telangana State Secretariat in Hyderabad.

He laid the foundation stone for the statue stating that the location was ideal for the statue as there were already statues of other prominent figures such as Dr. BR Ambedkar, Indira Gandhi, PV Narasimha Rao, and Jaipal Reddy in the vicinity of the Tank Bund.

The chief minister stated that while Rajiv Gandhi sacrificed his life for the country, honoring him with a statue should involve more than just occasional flower tributes. “It should also involve following the teachings of such great individuals,” he remarked.

He also highlighted Rajiv Gandhi’s contributions to the telecom revolution in the country.

He described the ceremony as a “memorable occasion” and stated that the administration would erect one of the finest monuments of the former Prime Minister in front of the Secretariat.