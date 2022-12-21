Hyderabad: South Central Railways win 4 awards for energy conservation

Hyderabad: At the Telangana State Energy Conservation Awards 2022, the South Central Railway (SCR) took home four awards on Tuesday. The prizes were presented by the Telangana energy minister, G Jagadish Reddy.

In the field of railway station buildings, Kacheguda and Secunderabad received the Gold Award and the Silver Award, respectively.

Additionally, Sanchalan Bhavan (the Secunderabad DRM Office) received a gold award in the area of government buildings, while Lekha Bhavan (the SCR Accounts Office Building) received a silver award.

The Divisional Railway Managers, Additional Divisional Railway Managers, and Divisional Electrical Officers of the divisions have received these awards.