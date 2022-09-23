Hyderabad: Southern states maintaining excellent grid discipline

Hyderabad: Chairperson of the Transmission Corporation of Telangana, Southern Regional Power Committee and Telangana State Power Generation Corporation D Prabhakar Rao, held an online meeting here on Thursday where the proposal of Central Transmission Utility (CTU) for the construction of inter-state transmission system required for upcoming renewable energy projects (solar and wind) in the southern region was reviewed.

Rao praised the southern states for maintaining an excellent grid discipline.

Rao mentioned that the Southern Regional Power Committee has become a coherent force in Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu, Andhra Pradesh and Puducherry.

Rao appealed to CTU to plan the inter-state transmission system at the optimum level duly utilizing the already available spare capacities of the transmission system to avoid unnecessary burdens on end consumers.

Furthermore, the implementation of an automatic meter reading system, the necessity of a unified network management system for inter-state transmission networks and the strengthening of cyber security measures in the southern region was reviewed.