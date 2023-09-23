Hyderabad: Spa owners held for enabling ‘sexual exploitation’

Hyderabad: The Commissioner Task Force (north zone) conducted a raid on Yantra Spa located at Himayath Nagar, where female workers were allegedly sexually exploited, and apprehended 12 persons, including 3 organisers and 5 customers, on Friday, September 22.

The police also rescued four women who were forced to work at the spa. The accused were identified as Bandi Anil Kumar (owner of the spa), Kishan Singh Hazari (manager), Durga Prasad (receptionist), and the customers, Azmat Ali Ansari, Krishna Kumar Baheti, Ajay Singh, L. Ramanathan, and Priyesh Chandu.

The spa was being run by sexually exploiting women to attract male customers, police said. The accused were running the spa without following the guidelines of the government authorities.

Police said the spa was not following the guidelines. “The spa management was allowing cross massages to customers and earning easy money, and therapists were working without any valid physiotherapy certificate. One of the 4 therapists, Singhabhut Thapthim, had come on a business e-visa and was working as a therapist by violating provisions of e-visa issued by Indian Embassy. There were no CCTV Cameras in the Spa Center,” police said.