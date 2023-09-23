Hyderabad: Spa owners held for enabling ‘sexual exploitation’

The spa was being run by sexually exploiting women to attract male customers, police said

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd September 2023 8:05 pm IST
Hyderabad: Massage parlour raided at Santosh Nagar; seven detained
Representational image

Hyderabad: The Commissioner Task Force (north zone) conducted a raid on Yantra Spa located at Himayath Nagar, where female workers were allegedly sexually exploited, and apprehended 12 persons, including 3 organisers and 5 customers, on Friday, September 22.

Subhan Bakery - Instagram Commercial

The police also rescued four women who were forced to work at the spa. The accused were identified as Bandi Anil Kumar (owner of the spa), Kishan Singh Hazari (manager), Durga Prasad (receptionist), and the customers, Azmat Ali Ansari, Krishna Kumar Baheti, Ajay Singh, L. Ramanathan, and Priyesh Chandu.

The spa was being run by sexually exploiting women to attract male customers, police said. The accused were running the spa without following the guidelines of the government authorities.

MS Education Academy

Police said the spa was not following the guidelines. “The spa management was allowing cross massages to customers and earning easy money, and therapists were working without any valid physiotherapy certificate. One of the 4 therapists, Singhabhut Thapthim, had come on a business e-visa and was working as a therapist by violating provisions of e-visa issued by Indian Embassy. There were no CCTV Cameras in the Spa Center,” police said.

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Published: 23rd September 2023 8:05 pm IST
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

News Desk writes, edits or releases news, breaking news or important bulletins across a range of topics. Working round the clock, to bring latest news in local, national, international, politics, business, education, entertainment.
Back to top button