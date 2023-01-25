Hyderabad: Spcl foundation course for central civil officers inaugurated

Hyderabad: Former chief secretary to the state government S K Joshi inaugurated a special foundation course- 2023 for 86 Indian Statistical Services (ISS) and 26 Indian Economic Services (IES) officers at the Dr MCR HRD Institute here on Wednesday.

In his inaugural address, Joshi said there are great opportunities for the officers characterized by artificial intelligence, communicable epidemics and climate changes. He called upon officers to be vigilant and ready to grapple any disruptive changes.

“Learn and perfect the art of implementing global best practices in order to ensure that data is accurate, complete and consistent which is a pre-requisite for taking informed decisions and maintaining the trust of all stakeholders,” Joshi said.

He also said that AI will have a significant impact on white and blue collar jobs. “While AI could displace some jobs in finance, healthcare, manufacturing, transport etc. however it is great potential to create newer jobs in multiple sectors, including data analysis and software development.”

Principal secretary to government Benhur Mahesh Dutt said that the role of ISS and IED officers will be greatly instrumental inn undersanding the newer applications of the concepts of statistics and economics in differfent sectors of the economy.