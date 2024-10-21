Hyderabad: Special vehicles launched for rapid power restoration

Each vehicle will be staffed with an assistant engineer and three line workers to address power outages around the clock.

Hyderabad: Deputy chief minister Mallu Bhatti Vikramarka on Monday, October 21 introduced special vehicles aimed at speeding up power restoration across the city. Each of the 57 divisions in the region will be assigned one vehicle to handle emergency services.

Each vehicle will be staffed with an assistant engineer and three line workers to address power outages around the clock. Equipped with safety gear such as ladders, insulators, conductors, cables, earth rods, and helmets, these vehicles are also capable of towing and swiftly replacing transformers.

Additionally, the vehicles feature the TGAIMS (TGSPDCL GIS Asset Inspection and Maintenance System) mobile app, which systematically detects defects in the 33 kV, 11 kV, and low tension networks.

Bhatti Vikramarka further stated “These vehicles are like electric ambulances, enabling urgent response to electrical emergencies. This will ensure faster, more efficient service for the city’s residents.”

