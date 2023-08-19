Hyderabad: Specially abled woman raped at home in Humayun Nagar

Hyderabad: In a shocking incident, a specially-abled woman was allegedly raped inside a bathroom of her house at Humayun Nagar on Friday.

According to the police, the victim is a specially-abled person who is mute. She is also married and has a daughter.

The accused, Sai took advantage of the fact and entered her house in the absence of her kin.

Sai, a resident of Vijaynagar colony forcefully sexually assaulted her and then escaped after latching the door from outside.

Since the victim is mute, she could not raise an alarm for help.

Her family members said that they went to a hospital to visit a relative admitted there when the incident took place.

However, after returning back home, they realised that the victim was locked inside the bathroom and rescued her.

They also alerted the police, following which she was sent for a medical examination.

Kin of the victim informed police that Sai had sexually targeted the woman on numerous instances despite being warned to stay away from the premises of their house.

Based on their complaint, the Humayunnagar police booked a case and initiated an investigation into the matter.