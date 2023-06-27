Hyderabad: Max speed limit on Outer Ring Road bumped up to 120 km/hr

The decision was taken in a review meeting held by Telangana Municipal Administration minister KT Rama Rao.

27th June 2023
Hyderabad: Outer Ring Road

Hyderabad: Telangana MA&UD special chief secretary Arvind Kumar on Tuesday announced that the maximum speed limit on the Outer Ring Road (ORR) is increased to a maximum of 120 km/hour from the present maximum limit of 100 km/hour.

The decision was taken in a review meeting held by MA&UD minister KT Rama Rao and he instructed the Hyderabad Metropolitan Development Authority (HMDA) to ensure all necessary safety protocols to be put in place for the jump in speed limit.

The ORR is a motorway with eight lanes on either side with access control. Previously, the maximum speed restriction on the first two lanes was 100 kmph, while the maximum speed limit on the third and fourth lanes was 80 kmph. In the first two lanes, the speed limit has been raised from 100 kmph to 120 kmph.

