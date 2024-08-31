Hyderabad: Speeding car crashes into commercial complex in Banjara Hills

An over speeding car crashed into a commercial complex at Banjara Hills

Hyderabad: A speeding car crashed into a commercial complex at Banjara Hills early on Saturday, August 31.

As a result of the crash the driver sustained injuries and was shifted to a hospital. The vehicle, driven at high speed, rammed into a parked car and an auto-rickshaw before flipping over. The impact resulted in the destruction of five additional cars in the vicinity.

The police have registered a case and are conducting further investigation. The vehicle’s owner has been identified through the registration number.

The accident was caught on the CCTV camera and the visuals of the accident were shared on social media.

