Hyderabad: Speeding car hits divider, topples at Jubilee Hills

Hyderabad: In yet another incident of a road accident caused by rash driving and negligence of the driver, a speeding car lost control and hit a divider at Jubilee Hills on Friday.

After hitting the divider, the car toppled in front of Geetha Arts Office on Road No. 45 under Jubilee Hills Police Station limits leaving the driver injured grievously.

A speeding car that lost control and toppled after hitting the divider on Road No. 45 under Jubilee Hills police station limits in Hyderabad.

The person who was driving the car, suffered grievous injuries.

According to the police, the high speed of the vehicle led to the accident and it is not yet clear if the man driving the car was under the influence of alcohol.

However, a major accident was averted as there was not much traffic on the road during the time of the accident.

On receiving information, the police reached the spot and shifted the driver to a hospital as he suffered serious injuries.

Meanwhile, a case has been registered by the police who initiated a probe underway.

On Wednesday night, a speeding BMW crashed into a bike rider, identified as a GHMC employee at Banjara Hills.

The biker, G Bala Chander Yadav, 29, identified as a GHMC employee, suffered injuries on the head, face and ribs, and is out of danger and is currently undergoing treatment.