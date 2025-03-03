Hyderabad: Speeding car kills 3-yr-old in Attapur, 2 others Injured

Hyderabad: A girl died and two other children were injured in an accident in Hyderabad’s Attapur on March 2. The children were hit by a speeding car.

The deceased was identified as 3-year-old Ankita who was playing with other children outside the house in Panduranganagar Colony at Attapur. While Ankita died on the spot, the injured children were shifted to a hospital where they are receiving treatment.

The accused was caught and thrashed by the locals who later handed him over to the police. Speaking to Siasat.com, the Attapur police said, “Based on a complaint, a case has been registered under section 106 (1) of the Bharatiya Nyaya Sanahita (BNS) and the accused identified as Prashant has been arrested.”