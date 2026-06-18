Hyderabad: Spice Kitchen flagged for grain pests, poor sanitation

Stale food was being stored in the freezer, and several items lacked labelling, wrapping, or date marking

Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:
The Spice Kitchen restaurant entrance with a sign and a green mat outside.

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) food safety inspection at Spice Kitchen in PNR Empire on Thursday, June 18, revealed multiple violations, including grain pests and a heavy cockroach infestation in the kitchen, freezer, and storage areas.

Stale food, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian, was stored together in the freezer, and several items lacked labelling, wrapping, or date marking, and the flooring near the wash area was damaged.

An improvement notice was issued, and directions were given for pest control, sanitation, and food storage practices.

Subhan Bakery

Tags
Photo of News Desk News Desk Follow on Twitter |   Edited by Saleha Fatima  |   Published:

Stay updated with our WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Photo of News Desk

News Desk

NewsDesk is our dedicated team of multimedia journalists at Siasat.com, delivering round-the-clock coverage of breaking news and events worldwide. As your trusted news source, NewsDesk provides verified updates on politics,… More »
Back to top button