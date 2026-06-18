Hyderabad: Spice Kitchen flagged for grain pests, poor sanitation

Hyderabad: Cyberabad Municipal Corporation’s (CMC) food safety inspection at Spice Kitchen in PNR Empire on Thursday, June 18, revealed multiple violations, including grain pests and a heavy cockroach infestation in the kitchen, freezer, and storage areas.

Stale food, including vegetarian and non-vegetarian, was stored together in the freezer, and several items lacked labelling, wrapping, or date marking, and the flooring near the wash area was damaged.

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An improvement notice was issued, and directions were given for pest control, sanitation, and food storage practices.