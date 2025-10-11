Hyderabad: Spl cleanliness drive removes 1892 metric tons of waste

Hyderabad: A special cleanliness drive under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) has removed 1,892 metric tons of municipal waste and 655.4 metric tons of construction waste in five days.

The operation covered 1,166 colonies across 150 divisions.

Waste collection is ongoing in LB Nagar, Charminar, Khairatabad, Serilingampalli, Kukatpally, and Secunderabad zones.

GHMC officials are monitoring vehicle deployment, waste collection, and dumping processes in all circles, a press release said.

GHMC commissioner RV Karnan stated that the administration and staff are working to remove accumulated waste in the city.

He urged the public to cooperate with the cleanliness drive.

