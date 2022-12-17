Hyderabad: Spurious liquor worth Rs 1 cr seized; 2 arrested

A liquor businessman from Chotuppal is reportedly suspected to be involved in the illegal business.

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by Masrath Fatima  |   Published: 17th December 2022 3:06 pm IST
Hyderabad: Excise sleuths seize liquor worth Rs 1cr, arrest 2
(Representative Image)

Hyderabad: The excise department officials have seized suspected spurious liquor worth Rs 1 crore from different places in Hayathnagar and Choutuppal in the past few days.

Spurious liquor is one which has been adulterated with an object to bring intoxication and is harmful to consumers.

Police have apprehended two persons for supplying low-priced liquor of two particular brands to belt shops in Ibrahimpatnam and Hayathnagar.

Also Read
Bihar: Around 17 die after consuming illicit liquor in Chhapra’s district

A probe into the matter is underway while the samples of the seized liquor have been sent to the excise lab for analysis.

The excise department officials raided illegal storehouses in the Srinagar Colony and Peddamberpet areas of Hayathnagar and Choutuppal on receiving a tip-off.

A liquor businessman from Chotuppal is reportedly suspected to be involved in the illegal business.

Excise officials have sent the samples to the lab to determine if it is spurious liquor or illegally brought from other states to evade excise duty.

Tags
Subscribe us on The Siasat Daily - Google News

Get the news updates on WhatsApp & Telegram by subscribing to our channels. For all the latest Hyderabad updates, download our app Android and iOS.

Back to top button