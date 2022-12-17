Hyderabad: Spurious liquor worth Rs 1 cr seized; 2 arrested

Hyderabad: The excise department officials have seized suspected spurious liquor worth Rs 1 crore from different places in Hayathnagar and Choutuppal in the past few days.



Spurious liquor is one which has been adulterated with an object to bring intoxication and is harmful to consumers.



Police have apprehended two persons for supplying low-priced liquor of two particular brands to belt shops in Ibrahimpatnam and Hayathnagar.

A probe into the matter is underway while the samples of the seized liquor have been sent to the excise lab for analysis.

The excise department officials raided illegal storehouses in the Srinagar Colony and Peddamberpet areas of Hayathnagar and Choutuppal on receiving a tip-off.

A liquor businessman from Chotuppal is reportedly suspected to be involved in the illegal business.

Excise officials have sent the samples to the lab to determine if it is spurious liquor or illegally brought from other states to evade excise duty.