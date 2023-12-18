Hyderabad: SR Nagar police nab 23 drug peddlers, consumers

Hyderabad: The SR Nagar police on Monday arrested 23 people for allegedly selling and consuming drugs. Two ecstasy pills were recovered from them.

According to the police, on Saturday night, they received information that a person was in possession of psychotropic substance near Maitrivanam, Ameerpet, SR Nagar, Hyderabad. Immediately, a police team of SR Nagar police station reached the spot, and caught Jalli Ashik Yadav, 26, a resident of Nanakramguda and native of Sakilamvari Street, Nellore, AP.

Ashik Yadav, met with his friend Rajesh, who is also from Nellore and both planned to sell drugs and earn money. “As per the instructions of the Rajesh, Ashik Yadav went to Bangalore and Goa and procure the Ecstasy pills for Rs 1,000 per pill from one person identified as Sai Charan and came back to Hyderabad. He handed it to Rajesh and they both used to sell the same for Rs 3,000 per each pill.

On December 12, again, Rajesh went to Goa and procured 60 ecstasy pills by paying Rs 60,000 and came back to Hyderabad. He handed over the stock to Rajesh.

On Saturday morning, Rajesh gave two ecstasy pills to Ashik Yadav to sell to the regular customers. Based on a credible tip-off, police nabbed Ashik Yadav and obtained his confession during interrogation. It led police to arrest Baba of Goa, who is the main drug supplier, Sai Charan of Nellore and Rajesh of Nellore and 21 consumers who are all natives of Nellore in AP.