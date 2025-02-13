Hyderabad: St Francis College celebrates media, creativity at Mediasphere 2025

Hyderabad: St Francis College for Women, Begumpet on Thursday, February 13, hosted Mediasphere 2025, their annual inter-collegiate fest celebrating media, journalism, and creative expression.

The event, held on the college premises, was graced by violinist, singer and music composer, Sandilya Pisapati and the team of the film ‘Tribanadhari Barbarik’.

A range of competitions were held where participants from various institutions showcased their journalistic, creative, and literary skills. Competitions included Filmistan, Adventure, Alfaaz-Open Mic, Spin or Speak, Meme-o-Mania, Iconify 2.0, Naya Nazariya, Design Dobara, and a lot more, providing students with a platform to demonstrate their expertise across various media formats.

The enthusiastic participation of students from multiple institutions reflected their deepening interest in the world of media and storytelling.

Highlighting the role of media in shaping society and its powerful influence on the people, Principal Dr T Uma Joseph, said, “Media is a medium of igniting change, and a catalyst of bringing us together, by offering a forum for discussions.”

Mediasphere 2025, empowers young minds and encourages budding talent in the field of media and communication while providing a platform for showcasing talent, fostering creativity, and facilitating meaningful interactions.