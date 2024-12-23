Hyderabad: St. John’s Anglican Church, A living testament to cosmopolitan culture

Amidst the bustling streets of East Marredpally in Secunderabad stands the stately Church of St. John’s the Baptist, a landmark steeped in over two centuries of history. Built in 1813, this structure is one of the oldest in the twin cities of Hyderabad and Secunderabad. It was constructed primarily to serve British troops stationed in the region, making it the first place of organized Christian worship in the area. Over the years, it has witnessed the ebb and flow of history, emerging as a symbol of resilience and spiritual devotional diversion.

An architectural marvel

The same church was photographed in 1890, nearly 134 years ago by Raja Deendayal, the outstanding photographer employed by the Nizam for his exemplary skills. Note the bullock cart with passengers.(Photo Raja Deendayal)

Designed in the Tuscan style, the cruciform-shaped Church stands as a testament to colonial architectural ingenuity.

Tuscan style construction is an elegance of architecture and interior design that originated in the Tuscany region of Italy in the 1600s. It’s characterized by a combination of rustic, natural elements and elegant simplicity, and is known for its Old-World European charm. The two-foot-thick walls, constructed using Surkhi mortar, provide both strength and insulation, while the roof, crafted from Rangoon teak, remains largely unchanged since the church’s construction.

This rare and durable wood, known for its high oil content, has allowed the roof to survive intact for over two centuries with minimal restoration. In 1997-98, meticulous repairs were undertaken to stop minor roof leaks and preserve the structure. Spearheaded by Prabhakar Rao, a devoted church member, and former superintending engineer, the renovation efforts ensured that the original Rangoon teak, save for a few replaced sections, continues to endure its durability.

The 1857 Uprising

The church’s history is closely tied to the events of 1857, the year of India’s first war of independence. Before the uprising, British soldiers attending services were required to leave their arms outside. However, when the rebellion broke out, weapons kept outside were stolen, leading to a new rule permitting soldiers to carry their arms into the church. This adjustment, though seemingly minor, underscores the anxious atmosphere of the time and highlights the church’s role as a witness to history.

The Pipe Organ

Massive pipe organ, 16 feet in height is a 108-year-old large composite instrument and is reckoned to be one of the few unique musical devices in India that is still functioning.

One of the church’s most captivating features is its 108-year-old pipe organ, installed in 1916. Towering at nearly 16 feet, the organ is a marvel of engineering, with 758 pipes and intricate mechanisms housed in a room. Despite its age, the organ remains fully functional and is played every Sunday morning, filling the church with majestic harmony. This rare musical instrument is a testament to the church’s dedication to preserving its heritage. The organ’s melodious tunes transport congregants to an earlier time, offering a unique blend of spirituality and history, regarded as one of the oldest and fully functional pipe organs in India, says Sibghat Khan of Deccan Archives Foundation who was fortunate to hear and record its melodious tunes.

Lavish interiors

The interior of St. John’s exudes an aura of timelessness. Pristine white walls, polished pews, and brass plaques commemorating British soldiers create a serene ambiance. The altar, located to the east, is adorned with a simple yet elegant depiction of John the Baptist, placed high above—an understated nod to the church’s namesake.The church’s baptismal font, (that is the right spelling) carved from a single block of marble and mounted on a finely dressed granite base, is another highlight. Equally interesting is a metallic eagle-shaped podium for holding large tomes for reading or reciting hymns.

The beautifully created large metallic eagle-shaped podium top holds large old-world tomes used to recite hymns and still glitters with a subdued shine.

Add-ons over time

While the core structure remains true to its 19th-century origins, the church has evolved to meet changing times. In 1914, exactly a century after its construction, it was electrified. Later, in 1923, the belfry was added to the front porch. Donated by Dewan Bahadur Ramgopal, a prominent industrialist of the Nizam era, the belfry features a striking blue cross that has become a local landmark. While St. John the Baptist Church is the oldest, it is part of the rich tapestry of Christian heritage in the region. Other notable churches include St. Mary’s Basilica, Wesley Church, and All Saints Church.

Preserving conviction

St. John’s Church is more than just a place of worship—it is a living museum of the colonial past and a beacon of faith for the devout. Its meticulous maintenance reflects the dedication of the managers, ensuring that this historic structure continues to inspire future generations. For history enthusiasts and spiritual seekers, a visit to St. John’s Church is a journey through time. Step inside to witness the seamless confluence of heritage, faith, and resilience. Whether it’s the melodious strains of the pipe organ, the timeless beauty of the Rangoon teak roof, or the poignant brass plaques, the charming Church offers an experience that is as enriching as it is humbling. The floor has aesthetically patterned old-world Minton tiles and was suitably awarded the INTACH Heritage Award in 1998 for its traditional value. Next time go to admire this slice of history housed within its significant sanctuary and what’s beyond its white walls. A story of reliance, resilience, and a city’s colonial past waiting to be discovered for those who are curious.