Hyderabad startups collaborate to test nuclear energy tech in space

Hyderabad: Hyderabad-based clean energy startup HYLENR Technologies and space-tech firm TakeMe2Space have partnered to test low-energy nuclear reaction (LENR) powered compute modules in space, marking a potential breakthrough for sustainable deep-space missions.

The collaboration, formalized through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) on March 26, 2025, aims to validate HYLENR’s patented LENR technology in orbit, which could replace traditional radioisotope thermoelectric generators (RTGs) at a fraction of the cost.

The focus of this partnership is on HYLENR’s innovative LENR system, which utilizes cold fusion to amplify small electrical inputs into excess heat, a press release said.

Cleaner alternative to RTGs

This offers a cleaner and safer alternative to RTGs, which rely on radioactive materials. According to HYLENR, their technology has the potential to reduce mission costs by up to two-thirds compared to conventional energy systems.

TakeMe2Space will provide low Earth orbit (LEO) satellite platforms to test HYLENR’s thermo-electric generators, concentrating on efficient heat extraction and energy reuse for compute-focused satellites.

Successful validation of this technology could enable long-duration missions to distant planets and provide off-grid power solutions for space infrastructure.

Siddhartha Durairajan, CEO of HYLENR, emphasized the significance of this milestone in space testing: “This partnership allows us to demonstrate our system’s viability in real operational conditions.”

Meanwhile, TakeMe2Space founder Ronak Kumar Samantray highlighted the potential impact of LENR on satellite energy management: “LENR could revolutionize energy reuse in satellites.”

Beyond space applications

Beyond space applications, HYLENR’s LENR technology, which was patented in India in 2024, has terrestrial uses that range from industrial heating to steam generation.

For TakeMe2Space, this collaboration aligns with its goal of building scalable in-space compute infrastructure.

If successful, the initiative may position India as a leader in next-generation space energy solutions while addressing sustainability challenges in aerospace, the press release added.