Hyderabad: Steel bridge at Indira Park inaugurated by KTR

Hyderabad: Steel bridge at Indira Park named after former home minister Naini Narasimha Reddy was inaugurated by the municipal administration and urban development minister KT Rama Rao on Saturday.

The 2.25 km long bridge which consists of four lanes, was built at an estimated cost of Rs 450 crore.

Rolled open for citizens today, the bridge is expected to address traffic issues, easing congestion problems in the area.

The Indira Park to VST jn #SteelBridge (#Flyover) inaugurated by minister #KTR today, the 2.62 km long steel bridge, built at a cost of ₹450 crore, named after former Home minister, Nayini Narasimha Reddy.#Hyderabad #SRDP #GHMC #Telangana pic.twitter.com/IyVfoeWRHw — Surya Reddy (@jsuryareddy) August 19, 2023

KTR said that the bridge was named after Narasimha Reddy at the request of Musheerabad MLA M Gopal and directions of chief minister K Chandrashekhar Rao.

Aiming to elevate the city’s development to an international level, KTR also said that the government plans to develop Indira Park, Lower and Upper Tank Bund.

The bridge marks the 36th project in the Strategic Road Development Program (SRDP).

“As this place is surrounded by movie theatres, I often came here to watch many movies. I still remember that we had to wait for long to reach theatres by crossing traffic junctions,” said KTR.

The availability of this bridge is expected to alleviate traffic issues at VST Junction, RTC Cross Roads, and Indira Park Cross Road.

The road constructed by the steel bridge witnesses the daily movement of at least one lakh vehicles.

With the launch of the bridge, citizens can travel from Lower Tank Bund to VST in five minutes.

Family members of the former HM Naini Narasimha Reddy expressed their gratitude to the government for naming the project after him.