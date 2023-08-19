Rumble strips on flyovers in Hyderabad trigger public outcry

Hyderabad: Ever since the photos of the soon-to-be-inaugurated Indira Park to VST steel bridge went viral on social media, many netizens started raising objections over the rumble strips on several flyovers in Hyderabad.

Tagging Telangana Minister for Municipal Administration and Urban Development, KT Rama Rao, one of the Twitter users wrote, “Post-inauguration Indra Park – VST Flyover… Don’t miss observing that @GHMCOnline’s Engineer-in-Chief had completely ignored your request and put up new rumble strips across the Flyover… Are you personally okay with this ignorance?”

Another Twitter user held rumble strips responsible for the recent accident that took place on one of the flyovers in Hyderabad, wherein one person died and another received injuries.

Terming the strips as unscientific and inhumane, a Twitter handle by the name ‘Team Road Squad’ said, “If we go fast, our body will break. If we go slow, speeding cars will kill us.”

Another social media user wrote, “At some places, the rumble strips are so thick that the whole body rattles. I’m sure that must have some adverse side effects on the spine.”

Reacting to the comments over rumble strips on flyovers in Hyderabad, commissioner of police CV Anand wrote, “You must admit that there are many foolish riders and racers in Hyderabad who don’t mind risking others’ lives, and they need to be controlled.”

However, he added, “Since so many of you are expressing disgust at the rumble strips, I will discuss with GHMC commissioner the rationale behind putting them and get back to you, friends.”

Earlier, GHMC Commissioner Ronald Rose said that the Indira Park-VST flyover is one of the 20 flyovers to have come up in Hyderabad as part of the Strategic Road Development Plan (SRDP).

The flyover is equipped with four lanes and is a bi-directional elevated corridor.