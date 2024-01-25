Hyderabad: Stomachs can’t be filled with God’s photos, Kharge tells Modi

Hyderabad: AICC chief Mallikarjun Kharge remarked that the “stomachs of people cannot be filled by showing them photos of God.”

His remarks were directed at Prime Minister Narendra Modi and the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) and come days after the grand Pran Prathistha event held at the Ram temple in Ayodhya.

Kharge on Thursday, January 25, addressed the party’s ‘Booth Level Agents (BLA)’ meeting in LB Stadium in Hyderabad, where he made blistering comments against the BJP-led Centre.

“Every day you see ads on the front page of newspapers stating – “Modi ki guarantee”. I want to ask, did you (PM Modi) fulfill earlier guarantees? I will ask him (the PM) everything in the coming session ( of Parliament). Stomachs are not fulfilled by showing by the photos of god to people. He (the PM) has a habit of coming up with excuses – like Pakistan, China, the god- whenever there is a crisis. Don’t get entangled in his trap. If you get trapped, democracy will end in the country,” he said.

On Telangana success

The AICC chief further said that the Congress party contested the Telangana assembly election alone and “won because of the hardwork of its workers.”

“A thousand lightnings flashed, and a million storms arose. The flowers that are about to bloom will continue to bloom….We should make Telangana a model with our efforts. The rest of the governments in the country will set this model as an example and follow this regime,” he stated.

On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra

On Bharat Jodo Nyay Yatra led by Congress MP Rahul Gandhi, Kharge said that its objective is to stop rising inflation, unemployment, and atrocities on the people in the country.

“This journey of Rahul Gandhi is for the youth, women, and poor of the country. We all should support them,” he added.

The state-level workers’ convention comes as part of the grand old party’s preparations for the Lok Sabha polls.

The party will then hold the state-level workers’ convention in Uttarakhand on January 28, in Odisha on January 29, in Delhi on February 3, in Kerala on February 4, in Himachal Pradesh on February 10, in Punjab on February 11, in Tamil Nadu on February 13 and in Jharkhand on February 15, according to AICC general secretary, organisation, KC Venugopal.

During the conventions, Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers from the booth to the state level and further “energise our dedicated cadre”, Venugopal had said in a post earlier.

“Right to the booth level, the Congress is all geared up for a blitzkrieg campaign!” he had said.

(This is a developing story. The latest version will be updated)