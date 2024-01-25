Congress begins State-level workers’ convention ahead of 2024 polls  

Hyderabad: AICC President Mallikarjuna Kharge has arrived in Hyderabad to convene the Telangana Congress State-level workers’ convention for the 2024 general elections.

Kharge will preside over meetings of office bearers and Congress workers to prepare for Lok Sabha polls. Chief minister & TPCC president Revanth Reddy and in-charge of Telangana Congress affairs of AICC, Deepa Das Munshi, will also join him.

Moreover, Congress will hold the state-level workers’ convention in Uttarakhand on January 28, in Odisha on January 29, in Delhi on February 3, in Kerala on February 4, in Himachal Pradesh on February 10, in Punjab on February 11, in Tamil Nadu on February 13 and in Jharkhand on February 15, according to Congress leader KC Venugopal’s post on X.