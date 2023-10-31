Hyderabad student continues to battle for life in US; brother applies for visa

Hyderabad: A Hyderabad student, Mohammed Amer, who arrived in the United States (US) on August 31, 2023, on a student visa and was later admitted to a hospital due to a throat infection, continues to fight for his life. Now, his brother, Mohd Mujahed, has applied for an emergency visa to the US.

Currently, Amer’s condition is still critical, and he is at Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center in Atlanta, Georgia.

Earlier, speaking to Siasat.com, Mujahed said that it all began a few weeks ago when Amer developed an infection in his teeth, which later spread to his throat.

Hyderabad student had gone to US to pursue Master’s in IT

According to the information provided by Mujahed, Amer had gone to the US to pursue a Master’s in IT (Project Management) from Indiana Wesleyan University.

To facilitate Mujahed’s travel to the US, Atrium Health Navicent issued a letter in which it stated that Amer is currently under the care of the Cardiovascular Intensive Care Unit and is in critical condition.

In the letter, Dr. Sharifali has requested that the patient’s brother be allowed to visit the US.

.@DrSJaishankar Sir, Mohammed Mujahed, Passport No: B6527836 brother of Mohammed Amer admitted in a very serious condition in Atrium Health Navicent The Medical Center, Atlanta, Georgia has applied for USA visa vide Case No: CAS-3157933-M0F1W3 and Application No: AAOOCL0I9D,… pic.twitter.com/oIMektgzWN — Amjed Ullah Khan MBT (@amjedmbt) October 30, 2023

Another Hyderabadi faced difficulties in US

This is not the first case of a Hyderabad student facing the worst difficulties of life in the US. Previously, another Hyderabad student, Syeda Lulu Minhaj, was found in a dire situation on the streets of Chicago, US.

In July 2023, Minhaj, who had been an Assistant Professor at Shadan College of Engineering and Technology and a resident of Moula Ali before leaving India, was found in a state of starvation on the streets of the US. She had gone to the US to pursue a Master’s in Information Science from TRINE University in Detroit. She fell into depression after her entire belongings were stolen.