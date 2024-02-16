Hyderabad student dies in Canada; Indian Embassy to send mortal remains home

Hyderabad: A 25-year-old Hyderabad student, Shaik Muzammil Ahmed, passed away in Canada. At the request of his parents, the Indian Embassy in Canada is arranging for the transportation of his mortal remains back to Hyderabad.

Before relocating to Canada, he resided in Balreddy Nagar Colony, Tolichowki, Hyderabad.

Hyderabad student went for master’s in Canada

In a letter addressed to the Minister for External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, it is mentioned that Muzammil Ahmed went to Canada in December 2022 to pursue a Master’s in Computing/IT from Conestoga College, Waterloo Campus, in Kitchener City, Ontario.

In Canada, the Hyderabad student had been suffering from fever since last week, and on Thursday, his friends notified his parents of his demise due to a cardiac arrest.

Upon learning of the tragedy, a family member, Mohammed Amzad, wrote a letter to the Minister for External Affairs, Subrahmanyam Jaishankar, urging the initiation of the process to repatriate Muzammil Ahmed’s mortal remains to Hyderabad.

Response of Indian Embassy in Canada

In response, the Indian Embassy in Canada, as confirmed by Mohamed Amzad, has contacted Valiuddin, a family friend in Canada, and assured cooperation in facilitating the return of the Hyderabad student’s mortal remains.

Now, the grieving parents and family members anxiously await the arrival of the mortal remains in Hyderabad.