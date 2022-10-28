Hyderabad: Student falls to death from welfare residential school building

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl, who was a student of a government social welfare residential school in Saroornagar died after falling from the fifth floor of the school building on Thursday.

The deceased, a native of Nuthankal in Suryapet, was a class 9 student. Her family stays in Hayathnagar and her father is an auto driver.

School authorities on Thursday afternoon informed police about the incident, They first rushed the injured to a government hospital in Malakpet after she fell from the school building. She was later taken to a corporate hospital where she was declared brought dead.

In their complaint to the police, the parents said around 10 am the school informed them that she was missing and they could not locate her even till 11 am when they reached campus. It was only around 12.30 pm that the girl was found lying injured. They alleged that she died due to the school’s negligence.

“We suspect that she jumped from the second-floor corridor where there is a gap in the safety grill. The five-storied building has classrooms and a hostel,” a cop said.

LB Nagar ACP Sridhar Reddy said, “After breakfast at around 8:30 am, another girl going for morning prayer saw the 15-year-old going upstairs from the second floor.

Police have registered a suspicious death case under the Code of Criminal Procedure (CrPc) section 174 as the police investigate into the probable suicide.