Hyderabad student loses Rs 4.2 lakh to fake YouTuber

Hyderabad: A fraudster impersonating a famous YouTuber duped a 20-year-old degree student from Yakutpura in Hyderabad’s Old City of Rs 4.2 lakh in a span of 45 days. The fraudsters lured the victim into sending money under the false promise of receiving extravagant gifts, including diamond and gold jewellery, as well as an iPhone 14 Pro.

To arrange the funds, the victim mortgaged her mother’s gold jewellery and borrowed large sums from relatives, only to later realise she had fallen into a financial trap. The Hyderabad cybercrime police have launched an investigation into the case.

The YouTuber first contacted the Hyderabad girl in December 2024 via an unknown number on WhatsApp and introduced himself as a UK-based YouTuber. Initially sceptical, the girl looked up his social media accounts and, upon finding an authentic presence, believed his claims.

YouTuber traps Hyderabad student in love scam

The fraudster gradually gained her trust, promising marriage and extravagant gifts, ultimately trapping her into a love scam. He claimed to have sent her expensive gifts, including jewellery and an iPhone, as a token of his affection. Shortly after, she received another call from a person posing as a courier agent, who informed her that a package was on its way.

The so-called courier agent demanded multiple payments for various charges, including courier registration fees, security taxes, and agency taxes. Convinced that the gifts were real, the girl sold her jewellery, mortgaged valuables belonging to her mother and aunt, and even took loans from relatives to cover these payments.

It was only when the demands for money continued to escalate that she realised she had been deceived. By then, she had already lost Rs 4.2 lakh.

A case has been registered with Hyderabad’s cybercrime unit, which is currently tracing the culprits. Authorities have urged citizens to remain cautious and verify claims before making financial transactions, especially when dealing with unknown online entities.