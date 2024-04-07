Hyderabad Student Metro Card to end on April 30

The metro cards provided added discounted fares and other benefits to daily commuters, enhancing affordability.

Updated: 7th April 2024
Hyderabad Metro Rail

Hyderabad: The L&T Hyderabad Metro Rail Limited announced that the Student Metro Card will be valid till April 30. Other cards such as the Super Saver Holiday Card, the Metro Student Pass, and the Super Offer Peak Hour officially concluded on Tuesday.

The Metro Student Pass was introduced on July 1, 2023. With this card, a student can avail 10 extra free trips after purchasing 20 trips. It is applicable across all fare zones.

