Hyderabad student missing in Finland since 65 days found dead

Hyderabad: A BTech student from Hyderabad who was studying in Finland and had been missing since May 5, was found dead in a sea on July 9.

The deceased was identified as Gujja Manideep Reddy, a resident of Hayathnagar and a student at LUT University in Lahti, Finland. Reddy’s body was found during a search operation conducted by officials at the Kruunuvuorenranta waterfront.

The National Bureau of Investigation is examining the cause of death. However, officials clarified that there is no suspicion of any crime involved. The bureau said no further details could be disclosed presently.

Parents approached Telangana High Court

In June, Reddy’s parents approached the Telangana High Court as the student was missing for 45 days at that time. According to the petition filed by his parents, Gujja Marnatha and Muthyam Reddy, his last conversation with the family was when he told his mother he was at a bakery and would head back to his accommodation. He had also asked for money during that call. Since then, all attempts to reach him have failed.

The parents said Manideep’s roommates and friends in Finland were unable to provide any information about his whereabouts, and that the university administration had also not provided any concrete details despite repeated contact.

With no word from their son for over a month and a half, the family approached the Telangana High Court seeking urgent intervention.