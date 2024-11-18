Hyderabad: Students denied entry to school for observing Ayyappa deeksha

Hyderabad: Protests broke out in a school on Monday, November 18, in Hyderabad after it denied entry to two students observing Ayyappa Deeksha.

The incident occurred at St Peter’s Model School in Nacharam. Upon knowing about the entry denial, the students’ parents along with a few Ayyappa devotees reached the school and staged a sit-in protest.

“When students in nearby private schools including Jonson School, Delhi Public School or even the Malla Reddy School have no objections with students observing Ayyapa Deeksha, then why are you having an issue?” the family argued with the school authorities.

On information, the Nacharam police reached the school and pacified the parents.

Later, speaking to the media, parents urged the education department to take stern action against the school management for hurting the sentiments of the students.