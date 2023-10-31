Hyderabad: Students observing Ayyappa Deeksha denied entry into school

Hyderabad: Two students observing Ayyappa Deeksha, in black clothes, were stopped from entering Pallavi International School situated in Moinabad on Tuesday, October 31.

As they were prevented from entering the school, their parents and members of the Hindu community reached the facility and protested against the management and the principal.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, where the two children reportedly studying in primary classes were seen waiting outside the school gate.

#Hyderabad: Students wearing Ayyappa Mala stopped from entering Pallavi Intn'l School, Gandipet X Rd, Moinabad. Parents protest against principal, call media for support. Cop poses right questions to school management. No breakthrough yet as of noon. 1/2 pic.twitter.com/EAxylOmO8e — Krishnamurthy (@krishna0302) October 31, 2023

Condemning the school official’s behaviour, the parents called for support from the media and police standing in front of the school.

On receiving information, the police reached the school and tried to resolve the issue. Upon questioning, the management said that they would not encourage ‘religious things’ on the campus, claiming that it has been clearly stated in the school’s rule book.

Also Read Telangana: Another man arrested for derogatory remarks on Ayyappa Swamy

Concerned that such an act would affect the children mentally, the angry parents questioned if it was fair to keep children waiting on the road.

They further demanded that the police take action against the school management adding that they would await a decision from the authorities on the matter.

A similar incident took place in November 2022, where a class 10 student was denied entry into a school located in Malakpet. The father of the student reportedly alleged that his son was denied entry into the school because he was wearing an Ayyappa mala.