Hyderabad: Students observing Ayyappa Deeksha denied entry into school

Concerning that such an act would affect the children mentally, the parents expressed anger asking how fair was it to keep children waiting on the road.

Hyderabad: Two students observing Ayyappa Deeksha, in black clothes, were stopped from entering Pallavi International School situated in Moinabad on Tuesday, October 31.

As they were prevented from entering the school, their parents and members of the Hindu community reached the facility and protested against the management and the principal.

Videos of the incident surfaced on social media, where the two children reportedly studying in primary classes were seen waiting outside the school gate.

Condemning the school official’s behaviour, the parents called for support from the media and police standing in front of the school.

On receiving information, the police reached the school and tried to resolve the issue. Upon questioning, the management said that they would not encourage ‘religious things’ on the campus, claiming that it has been clearly stated in the school’s rule book.

Telangana: Another man arrested for derogatory remarks on Ayyappa Swamy

Concerned that such an act would affect the children mentally, the angry parents questioned if it was fair to keep children waiting on the road.

They further demanded that the police take action against the school management adding that they would await a decision from the authorities on the matter.

A similar incident took place in November 2022, where a class 10 student was denied entry into a school located in Malakpet. The father of the student reportedly alleged that his son was denied entry into the school because he was wearing an Ayyappa mala.

