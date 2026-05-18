Hyderabad students eyeing overseas education hit by rupee slide

Hyderabad: Hyderabad students who are planning for overseas education are going to be hit hard as the rupee slides not only against the US dollar but also against other currencies.

On Monday, the rupee opened on a weak note and slumped to an all-time low of 96.25 in early trade.

Rupee against US dollar, other currencies

Due to elevated crude oil prices and global uncertainty, a stronger dollar continues to remain a key risk for the domestic unit.

Forex traders said higher crude oil prices, a stronger US dollar, and ongoing geopolitical tensions have together created a difficult environment for emerging market currencies, and the rupee is now clearly reflecting that stress.

In the past one year, the US dollar to rupee conversion rate increased from Rs 85.5 on May 18, 2025, to Rs 96.25 today. It is a surge of over 12 percent.

Following are the conversion rates of other major currencies:

Foreign currencies Conversion rate to INR on May 18, 2025 Conversion rate to INR on May 18, 2026 Percentage change US dollar 85.50 96.25 12.57 EURO 94.75 112.05 18.25 British Pounds 113.69 128.56 13.07 Canadian dollar 60.68 70.06 15.45 Australian dollar 54.29 68.78 26.68 New Zealand dollar 49.88 56.30 12.87

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Impact on Hyderabad students eyeing overseas education

As thousands of students from the city go abroad for education every year, the rupee slide is going to hit them hard.

For international students, the fees need to be paid in dollars, and a surge in USD means more funds are needed not only to pay college fees but also to show proof of funds in banks.

It is also going to impact those who are planning to travel to foreign countries in search of jobs, as they need to show funds before applying for visas.

For example, in the case of Canada, for permanent residency (PR), applicants need to show sufficient funds based on family size. For a family of two persons, funds of CAD 19,001 are needed.

Those who are applying for the Germany Opportunity Card need to show a blocked account with EURO 11,904 per year.

In all these cases of immigration and overseas education by Indian students including those from Hyderabad, the rupee slide against major currencies is going to leave a huge impact.