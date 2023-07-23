Hyderabad: Students hold protest over video of Manipur women paraded naked

Hyderabad: A distressing video of two Manipur women being paraded naked has triggered protests across the country, including Hyderabad.

On Saturday, the All India Democratic Students’ Organisation (AIDSO), All India Mahila Samskruthika Sangham (AIMSS), and All India Democratic Youth Organisation (AIDYO) protested at Narayanguda Junction under the joint auspices of the people’s organizations. They demanded that the culprits be severely punished, and law and order should be maintained in Manipur.

They said two women from B. Faynom village in Manipur State were taken away by the police forces and paraded naked. The perpetrators who gang-raped them should be severely punished. They said the incident, which took place on May 4, came to light on May 19.

“This is a very shameful incident, not only for women but also for the entire people of India,” AIMSS state in-charge Ch. Pramila said and added that the Central and State BJP governments should be held responsible, directly or indirectly, for the horrific carnage taking place in Manipur.

The event was attended by AIDSO All India Executive Committee member R. Gangadhar; State President and Secretaries Mallesh, Satyanarayana, AIMSS District Presidents E. Hemalatha, AIDYO State Committee Members A. Anjaneyulu. Members Bharathi, Babu, Pratibha, Nitish, Srujan, Shashank, Mansoor, Usha, and others also participated in the protest.

Earlier, Ph.D. scholars from Osmania University also organized a protest against the Manipur violence after the video of women surfaced.

During the protest, they burned the effigy of PM Narendra Modi and raised slogans against the government, holding it responsible for the violence in Manipur. The protesters included Azad, Akhil, Sharathnaik, Sumanth, Yadhagiri, and Ravinaik.