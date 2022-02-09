Hyderabad: Students protest at Charminar against Karnataka hijab row

Photo of News Desk News Desk|   Posted by P N Sree Harsha  |   Updated: 9th February 2022 4:54 pm IST

Hyderabad: Students of the Government Nizamia Unani Tibbi College on Wednesday registered a protest at Charminar against the ban of hijab in the educational institutions in the state of Karnataka.

They displayed placards that said ‘Hijab is my right’ and spoke against the treatment met by Hijabi students in Karnataka for wearing headscarves, as a part of their religious obligation.

The Hijab Row

Muslim students in northern Karnataka were asked to shun their hijab after a group of male students arrived at the colleges, adorning saffron scarves, in a protest against girls being allowed to wear headscarves on the college premises.

The matter is being heard by the Karnataka high court, based on a writ petition of a college student in Udupi.

Protests have erupted in various districts and parts of Karnataka including Hassan, Shahpur in Yadadri, Belgavi, Haveri, Bhadravati in Shivamogga, Mandya, Raichur, Vijayanagar, and Chamarajpet, and Hoskote in Bangalore.

