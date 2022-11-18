Hyderabad: Students protest at OU for a mess facility

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) campus cited mild tension after postgraduate students of Nizam college and inmates of E2 hostel barged into the administrative building demanding the Vice-Chancellor (VC) open a mess facility.
According to the students, the OU administration has recently allotted an E2 (a room that comes with 2 separate single beds) hostel on campus to Nizam college PG students. However, the mess facility was not open.
Tension prevailed between security personnel and students, as the students barged into the administrative building.
The students created a ruckus where glass doors were broken in the VC’s chambers leaving one student bleeding during the protest.
Police reached the spot and arrested the protesting students