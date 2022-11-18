Hyderabad: Students protest at OU for a mess facility

Hyderabad: The Osmania University (OU) campus cited mild tension after postgraduate students of Nizam college and inmates of E2 hostel barged into the administrative building demanding the Vice-Chancellor (VC) open a mess facility.



According to the students, the OU administration has recently allotted an E2 (a room that comes with 2 separate single beds) hostel on campus to Nizam college PG students. However, the mess facility was not open.

Also Read Hyderabad: Osmania University revamps PG courses

Tension prevailed between security personnel and students, as the students barged into the administrative building.

The students created a ruckus where glass doors were broken in the VC’s chambers leaving one student bleeding during the protest.

Police reached the spot and arrested the protesting students